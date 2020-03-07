The Harrison District Board of Realtors held their annual Awards of Excellence Presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Urban Market. The event was sponsored by Arvest Bank and Lenders Title Company. The CEO of the Arkansas Realtor Association, Miki Bass presented the awards. Bass said she loves to come to Harrison because the Realtors have so much fun.
Arvest market president, Scott Tennyson told the group, "You have helped Arvest Bank with $2.8 billion in mortgages in 2019 and Arvest Bank helped 14,000 families achieve home ownership."
Lenders Title manager, Stephanie Schriner said, "Thank you Realtors for making this a wonderful year for us, too. You are an awesome group to work with."
Bass thanked the Realtors for taking care of Harrison. "You are the most involved board and you really have a good time being together. Just remember, I would love to come back."
