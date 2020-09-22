9.15.20-Cindy Dickey-Ribbon Cutting-WEB.jpg

Lee H. Dunlap/Staff

Cindy Dickey, a real estate agent with Jerry Jackson Realty hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Cindy Dickey, a Realtor with Jerry Jackson Realty, joined the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 9. 

The Chamber Ambassadors attended representing several businesses in town.

Dickey said, “I joined the chamber so I can get involved and serve in my community, to promote my business, and network with other community leaders. The Harrison Chamber of Commerce is an amazing way to get involved and learn about Harrison and the surrounding area. The leadership at the Chamber is on point and I look forward to learning more from them. I suggest all small business owners join the Chamber, reap the benefits of being a member, and learn how to get involved in our community.”

Being a local business owner Cindy Dickey knows the ups and downs of shuffling many hats. She has built her business and life on dependability, trust, and going to bat for her clients. As a native of Harrison for 40 years she has an advantage of knowing the area along with its real estate. As a wife for 27 years, mother of 2, and a grandmother of 2 she understands the importance of finding the perfect family home.

Contact Dickey for all business and residential real estate needs. Call (870) 365-7887 for more information.

 

 

Tags

Donna has written for the HDT since 1999. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

Load comments