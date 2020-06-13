The Harrison District Board of Realtors met Tuesday, June 9, at the Kiwanis Pavilion located next to the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. The outdoor setting made social distancing easier and the Realtors enjoyed the first meeting they’ve been able to host in person since March.
Board president, Vixen James welcomed the informal gathering and updated the Realtors on some changes to the systems they use for listing homes, properties and businesses for sale.
Executive director Hollie Pierce explained some of the new rules and regulations in the 36 page document the national board presented. “It’s a very involved document, but if you read the frequently asked questions section, that will help you a lot,” she said.
The group discussed the safety issues they are using to protect clients and homeowners from COVID-19. Several said before showing a home they ask what the wishes of the homeowner. “If they want us to wear gloves and masks as we show the home, then we do,” Travis Arnold said.
Chairman Vixen James swore in a new Realtor, Eunice Whiteley for Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge. Her son-in-law Travis Arnold presented the pin to her and made it official.
