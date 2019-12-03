12.3-WEB-Anstaff Realtors2 copy.jpg

Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Bob Largent (from left) was asked to speak at the Realtor’s monthly meeting by the lunch sponsor, Anstaff Bank. Attending the meeting was Scott Miller, Stacey Avery, Sylvia Potter, Annie Patton, Glen Curtis, Chris Middleton of Anstaff Bank and Wilson Marseilles from the Chamber.

Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

