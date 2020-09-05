Harrison has had a recycling program for many years. At first customers would drop off their items in bins on a downtown lot. Then the former company started a curb-side pick up.
Orion has continued the recycling curb-side pick up, but changes have been made in what is acceptable for that large “yellow-lid” recycling container.
Brad Avery, vp business development said, “Some neighborhoods are very good about putting acceptable, clean items in the recycling bin. But since COVID-19 and more people were staying home, they would run out of room in their trash can, and started using the big one for trash, too.”
“Some people have gotten better, and some worse,” he said. “We see a lot of people try to recycle what they ‘wish’ was recyclable. Such as children’s plastic toys, garden hoses, and pizza boxes.”
“Some pizza companies put a liner down which keeps the box clean, but in the past the sorters would just discard all pizza boxes to save time. We can only accept a pizza box if it’s completely clean,” he said. “No food particles or greasy spots.”
Avery said the labels on the containers have helped remind customers what is acceptable and what is not.
“Harrison is pretty good, but the recycling companies have gotten very particular about the condition of the materials they will accept,” he said. “It’s become very expensive to recycle. You can bury a ton of trash for $60. But to recycle it’s $85-$90 a ton.”
One change in accepted recycling products is the “no plastic bags” rule. “The plastic shopping bags or sandwich bags can easily blow out of the truck and litter the neighborhoods. Then they get caught up and wrap around our sorting machinery, causing more damage. Most plastic is biodegradable these days, so they will disappear in 1-3 years.”
Avery would like to remind Orion customers to rinse out dog and cat food cans. “They have something in them that gets very raunchy smelling in a couple of days.”
Paper products, junk mail, magazines and newspapers are all recyclable. Avery laughed that these days a lot of mail can go directly into the recycle bin.
“You can make anything out of plastic,” he said. Twenty percent of recyclable items come from recyclable materials.”
“But it’s easier for a manufacturer to buy virgin plastic to make a product, and then bleed in a small percentage of recyclable materials to say it’s made from recycled products. It’s hard to get the true color the manufacturer wants from recycled plastic,” he said.
Avery mentioned a small scale “boutique recycling” company in Clearwater, Florida who makes park benches and other items from recycled products. It would be great if local governments would reach out to a small guy’s business to purchase products.
Customers do need to pay attention to the numbers on the bottom of plastic products. “We accept all No. 1 and No. 2 plastic with lids and caps. We don’t accept any No. 3-7. It’s easier if you think about what we do accept — laundry containers, water and soda bottles and most paper.
Orion Waste Solutions is located at the Winkler Logistics Center at 805 Cottonwood Road. The phone number is (870) 204-6690. Hours are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays until noon. Mulch pick up is Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 3 p.m. Due to the Labor Day Holiday, the center will be closed Saturday, and Monday, Sept. 7. Regular trash pick up routes will be in operation Monday.
