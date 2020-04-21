Chamber of Commerce president/CEO, Bob Largent sent out this announcement to Chamber investors last week.
“As anticipated, retail sales fell off a cliff in March. According to the Census Bureau, retail sales fell by almost 9 percent,” he said. “That is the biggest drop ever for one month. With people unable to work or go to stores, it was inevitable. Sales at food and grocery stores rose for the month as people stocked up. But those figures will decline as people revert to normal buying habits.”
Sales at non-retail stores, mostly online sellers, ticked up 3.1%. That’s a big jump, but perhaps smaller than some would anticipate. It takes time for online sellers to ramp up. And despite its rapid growth in recent years, online buying still only accounts for 14% of all retail sales. People still buy most things in brick-and-mortar stores.
Unfortunately, other data points today were similarly bleak. Industrial production fell by 5.4%, the most since WWII, and home builder confidence fell a record amount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.