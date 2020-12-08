12.8 Harrison Glass-WEB.jpg

Ribbon Cutting 

Donna Braymer/Staff   

Harrison Glass and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the business becoming a Chamber investor. Owners Justin and Alecia Willis and their staff provide the same quality service and attention to local customers that Gary Holt did before he sold the business. Harrison Glass is located at 101 North Olive. A spacious showroom gives customers ideas for energy efficient windows as well as walk in showers and youth archery products. The phone number is (870) 741-1110 and open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

