Ritter Communications held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 19, to announce the expansion of their state-of-the-art technology.
“Our services bring a new meaning to a high-speed connection,” Alan Morse, Ritter Communications president said. “We are dedicated to offering business solutions to make Harrison businesses more competitive across the board and to position Harrison to compete for new businesses.”
Morse said he appreciated the warm welcome the community has extended. “Your support is critical for expanding our fiber network and we appreciate the community.”
Ritter Communications started in 1906 in Marked Tree, southeast of Jonesboro, when Earnest Ritter decided he wanted a telephone in his general store. Today the company serves 89 communities and more than 45,000 customers across Arkansas, southeast Missouri and western Tennessee.
The family-owned company has grown steadily over the years and is now the largest privately held regional broadband fiber, telecom, video, and cloud solutions provider.
“Our customer service is exceptional. When you call, you will speak to someone in Arkansas and they will know you by name and your business. The ‘Right By You’ pledge is our tagline. We are right there as your neighbor and we will do right by you,” Morse said.
Ritter Communications is the first provider to offer XGS-PON service in Harrison, which delivers access up to 10 gigabits per second of 100 percent fiber connectivity to users. The service utilizes signals that travel at the speed of light, resulting in the fastest, most reliable, secure connection.
Harrison resident, Bob Mouser, Ritter Communications vice president of business development said, “This has been a long time in coming. We’ve had Harrison business on our radar for a long time and appreciate the cooperation. We look forward to growing Harrison with you. Some may know us as the former Tri-County Telephone. We are upgrading our rural services, too.”
“Ritter Communications has been serving communities in the North Central Arkansas region for more than 50 years and the expansion to commercial customers of Harrison began with the school district,” Morse said. “We want to bring more to Harrison than ultra-fast service. We like to get involved with the community.”
Dr. Stewart Pratt and the Harrison Public Schools was the first business customer with the expanded network. “Ritter Communications participated in the bid process for our services and won the bid last spring,” Pratt said. “We have a good network and backbone with 7-8 items hanging off, but the real test was the first day of school when we had 3,200 students and teachers using the network and Ritter Communications pulled it off. We are now ‘future ready’ for our students. We thought we’d never need a gig of data and now we have 10 available at high speed. They’ve been a great company to work with, communicate with and they are great problem solvers. We are excited to have Ritter Communications as our provider to ready our students for the future.”
