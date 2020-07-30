Trend receipts continue to Rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Editor’s note: This press release comes from the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The May 2020 sales tax receipt report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration shows another increase for both Boone County and Harrison, and each represents record numbers.
Boone County Treasurer Sandy Carter noted that the $483,822 for May “is an increase of $35,716 over the May 2019 receipts of $448,105, and a number that also continues the positive trend we’ve seen for the previous two months. The County team is very pleased to see the increase.”
Harrison Chief Financial Officer Luke Feighert, reported May’s general fund sales tax receipts of $317,947, compared to $298,072 in May of last year, noting “this is the third largest amount ever received by the city and is such a positive note for our citizens.”
Why the increases? County Judge Robert Hathaway said that the higher amounts are due to a convergence of events, all related to COVID-19. “People are shopping local during the pandemic and with the new on-line sales tax, we’re seeing the benefits of both.” Jerry Jackson, Harrison Mayor, echoed Hathaway’s comments, adding, “These sales tax figures will allow us to continue to deliver best-in-class services to our community that is so deserving. It also points to the resolve of our local businesses and the constituents that support them.”
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Bob Largent, is also pleased to note the sales tax increases to both governmental entities. “The positive numbers for both the city and county are indicative of what we offer – everything needed is available locally, especially with our solid business opportunities and marvelous quality of life. The increases demonstrate to potential new investors and businesses that are looking for a more ‘socially-distanced’ environment, that Harrison and Boone County are a great place to come set up shop and make their future here.”
