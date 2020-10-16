Friday, Oct. 23
10:00 Advance Directive/Living Will — Legacy Hospice
10-12 Cornerstone First Time Home Buyers, Investments for Beginners
11:00 Skillet Toss — Powell Feed and Milling
12:00 Sanctuary Challenge
2:00 Home Health VS Hospice Legacy — Legacy Hospice
3:00 Beatles Music by Austin Weber Live
Blood pressure checks 9-3
Coloring Station 9-5
Grumpy’s BBQ 11-1
Purchasing Real Estate & Mortgage — Weichert Realty
What to do with a water leak — Kevin’s Plumbing
Crock Pot Cooking, recipes all day
Winterize your home — Kevin’s Plumbing flyers
How to Clean Properly — Wood Properties
Life Insurance Etc. — Foresee Insurance
Obstacle Course Midwest All day
Saturday, Oct. 24
9:00 Cornerstone Bank Home Buyers, Investments
9:30 Balancing your Checkbook — Boone Co. Senior Center
10:00 76 Arms & Ammo gun safety, grip, stance
10:30 Succulent gardening with Plants Etc.
11:00 Skillet Throw-Powell Feed
11:30 How to Protect Your Privacy with Cell phones
12:30 Harpo’s Chicken n dressing Pays $100
1:00 Drawings
1:30 Digging for Dimes — Gages Power Sports
2:00 Gun safety — 76 Arms
2:30 Sanctuary challenge
3:00 50/50 Drawings
3:30 Raffle Drawings
Balance check book 9-11
Bella Ella’s Food Truck All Day
Dutch Oven Cook Off 10:30-Noon Jordan’s RV
Obstacle Course Midwest All day
Coloring Station 9-5
Crock Pot Cooking all day
Blood Pressure Checks all day
Water Leak
Changing heater, cooling filters
Changing door locks
Winterize your home-Kevin’s Plumbing
Check your oil, Ozark Auto Body or Davis GMC & Cadillac
How to clean wood properties
Life Insurance needs, Foresee, Insurance
Events are subject to change. Check the Ladies Unlimited FaceBook page.
