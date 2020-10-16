Friday, Oct. 23

10:00 Advance Directive/Living Will — Legacy Hospice

10-12 Cornerstone First Time Home Buyers, Investments for Beginners

11:00 Skillet Toss — Powell Feed and Milling

12:00 Sanctuary Challenge

2:00 Home Health VS Hospice Legacy — Legacy Hospice

3:00 Beatles Music by Austin Weber Live

 

Blood pressure checks 9-3

Coloring Station 9-5

Grumpy’s BBQ 11-1

Purchasing Real Estate & Mortgage — Weichert Realty

What to do with a water leak — Kevin’s Plumbing

Crock Pot Cooking, recipes all day

Winterize your home — Kevin’s Plumbing flyers

How to Clean Properly  — Wood Properties

Life Insurance  Etc. — Foresee Insurance

Obstacle Course Midwest All day 

 

 

Saturday, Oct. 24

9:00 Cornerstone Bank Home Buyers, Investments

9:30 Balancing your Checkbook — Boone Co. Senior Center

10:00 76 Arms & Ammo gun safety, grip, stance

10:30 Succulent gardening with Plants Etc.

11:00 Skillet Throw-Powell Feed

11:30 How to Protect Your Privacy with Cell phones

12:30 Harpo’s Chicken n dressing Pays $100

1:00 Drawings

1:30 Digging for Dimes — Gages Power Sports

2:00 Gun safety — 76 Arms

2:30 Sanctuary challenge

3:00 50/50 Drawings

3:30 Raffle Drawings

 

Balance check book 9-11

Bella Ella’s Food Truck All Day

Dutch Oven Cook Off 10:30-Noon Jordan’s RV

Obstacle Course Midwest All day 

Coloring Station 9-5

Crock Pot Cooking all day

Blood Pressure Checks all day

Water Leak 

Changing heater, cooling filters

Changing door locks

Winterize your home-Kevin’s Plumbing

Check your oil, Ozark Auto Body or Davis GMC & Cadillac

How to clean wood properties

Life Insurance needs, Foresee, Insurance

 

Events are subject to change. Check the Ladies Unlimited FaceBook page.

