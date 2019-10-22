John and Beverly DeWitt hosted at ribbon cutting and open house for their business Selling726 Realty on Tuesday, Oct. 15, with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The couple purchased a building on the west side of the Harrison Square and began renovations last February.
John told the group, “What do you do when you want to reno a 90-year old building?” You hand Zach Lee the keys and don’t try to keep a budget.”
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, friends, customers and contractors attended the ribbon cutting. Comments were very favorable on the beautiful restoration project and guests were surprised with all the space available.
“Without everybody’s help we could not have done this,” John said. “This was a real community event, and we appreciate everyone coming today.”
The DeWitts asked their pastor, Heath Kirpatrick to pray a prayer of dedication for the business. Kirkpatrick prayed and said, “Thank you Lord that they put people above profits.”
Lloyd Mahoney from the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce thanked everyone for coming and welcomed the DeWitts as investors to the Chamber and commended them on a beautiful building.
Selling726 Realty is located at 128 N. Willow Street and the cell numbers are (870) 688-8480 for John and (870) 688-8481 for Beverly.
