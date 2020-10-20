10.20 Shelter Insurance-WEB.jpg

Joan Bell Shelter Insurance hosted a ribbon cutting with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Bell purchased the agency in July 2018 when Mike Dodson retired and moved into the new location this summer. There are three licensed agents available for the public. The new location is 126 Industrial Park Road and the phone number is (870) 741-7171.

 

Donna has written for the HDT since 1999. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

