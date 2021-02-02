Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge announced Sherry Eddings has joined their Harrison office. Eddings joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge, who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.
Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge, located at 126 Industrial Park Rd. Suite B, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, contact Melissa Collins at 870-743-5555.
