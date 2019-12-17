Davonn Taylor’s name was drawn for winning the $1,000 grand prize offered by the Small Biz Connection Shop Local contest.
The “Shop Local, Boone County” campaign encourages shoppers to “Put your money where you heart is.”
More than 3,000 names were entered into the Shop Local contest and winners were drawn Monday morning at the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. Shoppers could register once a day at each participating business. The prizes given away totaled at more than $3,000. The local business owners are already talking about repeating the event for next year.
Chairman of Small Biz Connection, Franklin Harp said, “Even if your name wasn’t drawn, everyone's a winner. Shopping local this season helps our small businesses, residents and our community.”
Each participating business donated an item to be given away valued from $50 to $300. In addition, an individual donated $1,000 to be used as a grand prize gift certificate to be spent at the local participating businesses or divided up however the winner desires.
Prize winners are: Theresa Campbell, watch from DEY GEM Jewelry; Shirley Duncan, necklace from DEY GEM Jewelry; Terra Fondriest, bracelet from Sisters Flowers; Marilyn Hinson, 2 16oz. Corkcicle Tumblers & 2-pack Corkcicle Straws from Sam Alexander Pharmacy; Carol King won a tapestry bag from Elle and Co Boutique; Meadow Farm Bed & Breakfast gift certificate, Cindy Honeycutt; Sassy Wags gift certificate was won by Becky Hensley; Frenzy gift card and wallet was won by Gena Whillock; gift certificate from the Pour House, Eileen Coss; Rebecca Morga won tickets from Ozark Arts Council; 6Sisters gift certificate was won by Dennis Hadenfeld; Harness Boots and Shoes gift certificate went to Dana Jones; Hannah Mills won a one year residential service and antivirus agreement from RaganPro Computers; Lincoln Day received a gift certificate from Marie’s at the Seville; Sheila Eddings won a rug at Top Drawer Furniture; and Clara Sims won a gift certificate at Shelby’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.