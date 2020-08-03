BRANSON, Mo. — A 60 Anniversary Diamond Jubilee comes with a great big bow as Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri takes the crown for No.1 Amusement Park in all the land by 10Best/USAToday Readers’ Choice Awards.
In total, Silver Dollar City is awarded three amusement-related awards in this nationwide poll of USA TODAY readers. The two additional awards go to the 2015 Guinness World Record-holding wooden roller coaster, Outlaw Run, ranks in the Top 10 Best Roller Coaster poll (No.10) and Buckshot Annie’s, home of the City’s favorite skillet meals, ranks as the No.5 Best Restaurant.
This news is during a season when the 1880s-themed park opens a historic ride and an all-new area. Mystic River Falls, considered an engineering marvel in the global attractions industry, includes a rotating four-platform, eight-story lift and massive waterfall drop – creating an only-of-its-kind water ride, rightfully claiming “The Tallest Drop on a Water Raft Ride in the Western Hemisphere.”
“The roaring river experience, the adventure of the lift, the moments spent in the elevated channel and then the climax of the final drop combine to make this a unique experience only found at Silver Dollar City,” according to Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Mystic River Falls is a family thrill ride, and joins our strong roster of award-winning family fun rides – from our famed coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler to a “City” filled with legendary adventures for the entire family,” Thomas said.
As for Buckshot Annie’s, many loyal Silver Dollar City guests will tell you the massive skillet-created meals are a “must-do” during a visit to the park. The original succotash recipe is one of a long-time employee whose grandmother taught how to throw together most vegetables in the garden (and then some), all presented today at the park on a grill in a six-foot skillet.
“These awards highlight the world-class offerings at Silver Dollar City,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Our guests come from all over America’s heartland. The Silver Dollar City team strives hard every day to ensure these families can escape the concerns and worries of today to enjoy our crafts, our rides, our food, our shows and festivals. We appreciate these guests for believing in us and supporting us for over 60 years, and certainly for voting for us in this poll.”
The internationally acclaimed 1880s-style Silver Dollar City was chosen as a nominee by a panel of amusement and theme park experts consisting of USA TODAY editors, 10Best.com editors and additional influencers from around the country.
Silver Dollar City is currently presenting Moonlight Madness, presented by Humana®, through August 9 with park hours extended until 10 p.m. and fireworks nightly.
Visit www.silverdollarcity.com or call 800-831-4FUN(386).
