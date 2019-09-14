‘Let the Good Times Roll’
Sisters Angela Napier, her husband Phillip and Shasta “Mania” Youngblood are dedicated to providing a fun, safe place for kids of all ages to hang out.
Angela said, “We pondered it for a long time. Our family also owns Bounce Mania and just in time for Spring Break in March, we decided to open Skate Mania.”
Shasta said, “This isn’t what we really thought we’d be doing with our lives, but we love it.”
“Stuff just seems to fall in our laps. So here we are,” Angela agreed.
“My sister has the brains, and I’m more of a people person,” Shasta said.
“It takes us all to do it,” Angela said. “We have an awesome staff between Skate Mania and Bounce Mania. Most of the staff is made up of family members. We shuffle them back and forth between the two businesses all the time.”
Roller skates range in sizes from Fisher-Price adjustable to adult size 16. Trainers are also available for skaters to use while they learn. If socks are forgotten, they can be purchased at the rink for $2.
The sisters said when they first opened, there were a lot of parents who came in to watch. “Now it’s like a school car-line out there,” Shasta said. “I think they realized they could trust us, and we operate a safe environment for everyone,” Angela added.
Skate Mania will rent the rink to a private party for two hours at $250 and up to 50 skaters. “You can bring any food and refreshments you’d like, except for alcohol,” Angela said.
Another option is to host a party while the rink is open to the public by reserving the party room for 10 people for $85 on Saturday or Sunday. Friday night party room rental is $95. Guests can bring their own cake or cupcakes.
They also love to host church groups and school field trip groups. Skaters can bring their own skates if they are in very good condition — but they have to be approved first.
Hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday 7-10 p.m. Saturday day skating is 2-4 p.m. and evening is 7-10 p.m. Sunday afternoons are open from 1-3.
Every third Monday skating is available from 2-4 p.m. for $5 a person.
Friday and Saturday night skating sessions are $8 a person and $6 for other times. Skaters can also purchase upgrades for an additional $2 which include speed skates or rollerblades.
The crowd averages from 180-200 skaters. The capacity is 234 and they have had skaters waiting outside for someone to leave. If anyone has problems with black light skating, they just need to let us know.
“Usually we have 115 teens in the first 15 minutes of a Friday night. It’s great to see their faces. We are attached,” the sisters agreed. “When all the skaters began singing ‘Let it Go’ it just gave us goosebumps. The kids have so much fun. They love it here and we love having them.”
Skate Mania is located at 2204 Hwy. 7 North and the phone number is (870) 204-5741.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.