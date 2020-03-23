The Small Business Association has approved Disaster Declaration No. 16372 Arkansas Disaster number AR-00109 as a statewide declaration for small businesses affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19). Effective date Jan. 31.
Visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela to apply. Economic Injury Worksheets are no longer required to be collected by ADEM.
Here's key information you need to know:
Who can apply?
In order to be eligible, you must be a small business (500 employees or less).
Arkansas small businesses affected by the disaster - common eligible businesses include: retailers, restaurants, recreational facilities, tourism-based businesses, manufacturers, owners of rental property, hotels, wholesalers, and many more.
Private nonprofits
Small agriculture cooperatives are eligible, but agricultural enterprises are not
Small aquaculture businesses
How to Apply?
While paper applications are accepted, filing electronically is easier, faster and more accurate. Apply here.
How can the loan be used?
The loans are for working capital which includes fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that can't be paid due to the disaster's impact. It does not cover lost sales.
How much can I apply for?
You will not be asked how much you would like to borrow. The SBA uses the information you provide to determine the loan amount. Small businesses can receive a secured loan up to $2 million, and an unsecured loan up to $25,000.
Gather Your Materials
Business information
Contact information and social security numbers for all applicants
Employer Identification Number (EIN) for business applicants
Insurance information
Financial information (e.g. income, account balances and monthly expenses) - Know the total amounts and payments due for debts that will be paid over the next 10 months or longer (i.e. mortgages, student loans, credit cards, etc.)
Other key information:
Use Internet Explorer or Mozilla Firefox to apply.
The 'Help Button' provides useful information for each page.
Use the 'Save Button' frequently.
Be patient and keep trying if you experience slow load times.
What's next? What should you expect?
You will receive email confirmation that your application has been submitted
You will receive an email letting you know that your application is under review.
BE PREPARED: You will be contacted by someone from the SBA
Have your monthly expenses and financial projections ready (the ASBTDC can help with this!)
To help support our small business community SBA has created a small business resource page dedicated to COVID-19 at SBA.gov/Coronavirus. Here you will find CDC requirements for small businesses how to access SBA loan products outside of EIDL and much, much more.
Additionally, SBA’s Arkansas network of resource partners stand ready to assist small businesses across the state. These partners are seeing clients virtually to assist in minimizing impact exposure to COVID-19 and protect our small business communities.
Please sign up and encourage your businesses to sign up for direct updates from SBA at
SBA Updates. We will send SBA updates twice daily from this distribution list.
Edward Haddock, SBA district director said, “My team and I stand ready and dedicated to helping support the small businesses of Arkansas. Please feel free to visit SBA.gov/disaster or contact us at (501) 324-7379.”
