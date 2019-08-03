The newest Splash Bypass Car Wash opened on December 1, 2018 and it’s obvious customers are enjoying the convenience. All the wash bays, automatic drive-throughs and vacuum areas accept debit or credit cards.
“It makes it much easier for our customers,” Owner Bill Griffin said. “They don’t have to go digging for quarters any more.”
Customers can pay a monthly amount and get unlimited car washes and vacuums for the month. (One per day.)
“Business has definitely perked up. The water company likes me. We’ve been busy,” he said. “The wash club is a good deal. And now it includes six minutes of free vacuuming time. We probably have more than 150 members now.”
Customers can download the EverWash app and sign up a vehicle, and the family plan gives a discount on other family vehicles too. Customers have the choice of which wash they want and once a month the fee is automatically deducted from a bank account set up. If customers are going to be away for a long period of time, the membership can be paused from the app. It’s best to allow three days before the renewal date to pause the account. Customers can also earn $5 credit for each time they share the app and a carwash is redeemed by a friend or family member.
Griffin explained, “There is a car wash convention. About 8-9,000 owners attend and take advantage of the educational classes and and learn about new equipment and procedures.”
“They’ve been pushing the car wash clubs for several years, but the additional equipment needed was very expensive. So I just kept holding off,” he said. “When the app became available for phones, it became more affordable for owners to install the device which allows members’ phone to scan and turns the wash on.”
The third party, EverWash monitors the membership club and takes a small percentage of each wash. Griffin feels like it is well worth it. “Customers can use the Main Splash location by FFO Furniture, the Bellefonte location and Splash on Industrial Park.”
The newest Splash Bypass Carwash has two bays to drive through. One is a high pressure, touchless system. “It uses more chemicals to get the dirt off,” he said. “The one with brushes actually gets your vehicle cleaner because it adds the elbow grease. But some customers don’t want anything touching their vehicle. So that’s a good choice. If you come often enough, you can use the touchless system and keep things clean.”
“Cars like being clean,” he said. “It’s also much better for your vehicle during the winter time to get the road chemicals, tar and salt washed off pretty quick.”
Griffin said he added the wheel shine option to the automatic bays. “The chemicals to shine those wheels are expensive, but it really makes the wheels look nice.”
He has security cameras installed at each location and can often see when a bay isn’t working properly from his phone.
The new equipment senses when something isn’t working properly and will eventually shut itself down and customers can’t accidentally pay for a wash when it has malfunctioned.
“We hate it when there are problems. But even with brand new equipment, sometimes something happens. If that’s the case, just let us know. If you’re a wash member, there is a number in the app to report the problem. They’ve been very good to make things right for the customer.”
All Splash Carwashes are open 24/7. Griffin also offers a plan for businesses who need to keep a fleet of vehicles clean. For more information call (870) 365-2600.
