Spree Creative and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new business on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Spree Hilliard has a degree in broadcast journalism and a master's degree in multimedia. She loves to help small businesses grow and “take their social media presence to the next level,” she said. “I am proud to be able to offer digital media services. Everything from social media management to website design to marketing, branding consulting — I am able to offer.”
Hilliard said at the ribbon cutting, “I wanted the public to hear from a customer and Matt Bell from Explore Harrison has been an amazing client from day one.”
“I was fortunate enough to work beside Spree while she was our marketing PR person for our Rotary Club,” Matt Bell, executive director Explore Harrison said. “Her willingness to go above and beyond from a volunteer standpoint led me to believe it was a good time to invest in the future and her ability to market is second to none. She’s done a tremendous job in reducing the costs, we were spending on out of town businesses. She is doing the same thing, at a fraction of the cost. Our reach has grown too. Explore Harrison is up 13% since Spree has taken over. She is attentive and right along beside you and open to suggestions. We couldn’t ask for a better marketing person from Explore Harrison.”
Jim Holland representing the Chamber Board of Directors said, “We are excited to have Spree as a member of the Chamber and see her business grow and become more involved. We look forward to your future.”
Visit SpreeCreative.com or Facebook page for more information. The phone number is (870) 688-8316.
