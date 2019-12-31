DB-WEB-Stone Bank-IMG_0217.jpg

Stone Bank staff members presented a check for $2,000 to Jamie Phillips and Lora Stephens of The Call during the bank’s open house on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“We appreciate what The Call does for our community and was excited to present this donation in the amount of $2,000 to support their efforts,” Dusty Middleton, senior vice president/market president said.

The Call is a faith based non-profit that acts as a bridge organization between the Arkansas Department of Child Services for foster care and adoption.

Jamie Phillips, the county coordinator for The Call said, “This donation will help us continue in our ministry to recruit, train and support foster families in Boone and Newton Counties.”

Lora Stephens, The Call trainer and community coordinator said, “Thank you so much Stone Bank for this donation.”

The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce representatives, Bob Largent and Wilson Marseilles also attended the event and Marseilles, director of marketing said, “The Chamber appreciates Stone Bank — one of our valued investors, giving back to the community and making this donation to The Call.”

 

