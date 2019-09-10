Kori Kimes of Harrison has joined Stone Bank in Harrison as a loan officer. He was most recently an agriculture teacher at Nemo Vista High School in Center Ridge where he was named Educator of the Year in 2014. He is a graduate of Valley Springs High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from Arkansas Tech University.
Stone Bank also has offices in Mountain View, Cave City, White Hall and Little Rock.
