db-WEB- Stone Bank Kimes_Kori Photo.jpg

Kori Kimes of Harrison has joined Stone Bank in Harrison as a loan officer. He was most recently an agriculture teacher at Nemo Vista High School in Center Ridge where he was named Educator of the Year in 2014.  He is a graduate of Valley Springs High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from Arkansas Tech University. 

Stone Bank also has offices in Mountain View, Cave City, White Hall and Little Rock. 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Load comments