The Be Pro Be Proud mobile classroom recently visited the campus of North Arkansas College and some area high schools. Be Pro Be Proud is an initiative designed to change student perceptions about technical professions in Arkansas’s manufacturing, construction, transportation and utility sectors. Eleven professions within these sectors are showcased on board the mobile workshop.
Students can step into a semi-trailer that is a custom built 53-foot double expandable trailer that when deployed is 1,000 square feet in size that is heated/cooled space. The maximum capacity is 60. Since the vehicle was deployed on Sept. 2019, more than 10,000 students have toured the workshop with approximately 200 students touring per day.
Students gather around a 65-inch touch screen to watch the tour director brief students on topics related to the initiative. Then students have the opportunity to use the 11 on-board augmented reality, virtual reality and driving simulators.
Students can use joysticks, handles, fasteners, steering wheels, touch screens and headsets to drive a semi truck, dig a hole for a swimming pool, experiment with a CNC machine, work as a lineman, experiment with automation and robotics, computer programmer, heavy equipment operator, tool and die maker, machinist, plumber, construction, welder and more.
Students are very interested when they see substantial salaries and benefit packages — especially when they can start some of these programs while still in high school.
Craig Campbell, chairman of the Boone County Economic Corporation reported recently about the poverty level of the area.
“Poverty doesn’t come from the necessity of not having jobs, it comes from these 480 young people, which represents 40% of graduating area students going into minimum wage jobs,” Campbell said. “High School graduates are making $10 an hour which equates to $20,800 a year in salary. If they join WIN (Workforce Initiative Network), their starting pay at any manufacturer in our community starts at $15 an hour. With the benefits added to that, health, vision, dental and 401k plans take that hourly wage up to $18 an hour. The difference in a student who goes into minimum wage, versus one who goes into the WIN program and receives a training job while in high school and goes into a job after graduation is a difference of $17,000. If we are able to capture 20% of those students, which equates to 100 students, that is a difference of $1.7 million a year in our economy through salaries and benefits these young people are able to receive. That lifts us out of poverty.”
“Over a ten year period that’s a difference of $17 million in salary payroll that’s realized in our community,” Campbell said. “One of the main reasons we are doing this, is not just to offer these students an alternative to not going to college, but also to help our area lift ourselves out of poverty,” he said.
For more information about the Be Pro Be Proud program contact Trey Lamberth tlamberth@arkansasstatechamber.com or call (501) 620-3591. Visit vimeo.com/467481132 to take a virtual tour of the mobile facility.
To find out more about WIN, visit harrison-chamber.com/win-program where a digital copy of the WIN magazine is available to show the local opportunities, pay scales and benefits available for students.
