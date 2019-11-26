DB-WEB-Take Charge Wellness-IMG_0020.jpg

Take Charge Wellness Center and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 20.  A wide variety of new exercise equipment is available plus the new business features Rock Steady Boxing which has proven to help individuals with treatable critical diseases such as Parkinsons. The address is behind Hudson’s Supermarket at 123 E. Bower Street and the phone number is (870) 577-9617.

SeniorSneakers, Prime Fitness accepted

Take Charge Wellness Center opened Wednesday, Nov. 20, behind Hudson’s Supermarket at 123 E. Bower. Owners Charles and Judy Cantrell opened the doors and hosted a ribbon cutting with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. 

Bob Largent, Chamber president said, “We are happy to have this great facility in our community. Everything looks great and we’re happy to have you as an investor of the Chamber.”

City of Harrison mayor, Jerry Jackson said, “I’ve known the Cantrells forever and I know they are hard workers. Take Charge Wellness Center will be great for our community.”

A wide range of equipment and treadmills are available for clients from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The facility is designed for treating critical diseases with exercise. “Our flagship program is the Rock Steady Boxing,” Charles said. “While finishing up my masters degree and internship at Baxter Hospital, I learned how beneficial exercise and specifically the Rock Steady Boxing is for people with treatable critical diseases, like Parkinsons.”

For now, Rock Steady Boxing classes are available at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. “We look forward to expanding the class schedule as needed,” he said. “There are so many treatable chronic illnesses that exercise will help.”

Take Charge Wellness Center participates in the SilverSneakers and Prime Fitness programs. SilverSneakers is designed for seniors and Prime Fitness is a program paid by employers for employees in the 18-64 age group.

Charles’s mom is Evelyn Cantrell, who is still working with Weight Watchers at the age of 89. “I’ll be 90 in February and I think exercise and a positive mindset is so critical to staying active and healthy.” She has been with Weight Watchers since 1975. “I’m very excited that Take Charge Wellness Center is open.” Then she laughed and added, “I think they should put me in charge.”

Monthly memberships start at $25 and Rock Solid Boxing is $40. Massage therapy will be available soon for $65 per hour.

The location at 123 E. Bower was the former Revenue office and before that, the Green Stamp Redemption Center. “I found two Green Stamps on the wall when we were remodeling. So I’m going to eventually frame them to remember the history of the building,” Judy said.

Charles has a bachelor's degree in exercise science and will have his master's next summer.

Visit Take Charge Wellness Center between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday-Friday or call (870) 577-9617.

 

 

 

Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

