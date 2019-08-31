Two four-legged guests, Nitro and Stryker, recently attended Rotary and work for TASK9 (Tactical and Security Canine).
Nitro is a Belgian Malinois who is trained in the detection of explosive odors. Nitro and his handler Tim Brenner are commissioned officers certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association. Nitro is able to quickly determine if an item is a “bomb” that poses a public threat. Stryker also visited Rotary and he detects arson for insurance companies. The team of animals are used by airports, schools, government buildings, malls and public events.
Tim Brenner started the company in 1991, but has worked with dogs all his life. He currently has 60 employees and nine dogs.
“My grandpa trained dogs for the highway patrol,” Brenner said. “As I got older, I would help him work the dogs. When I was 16, I had a search and rescue dog. We volunteered and helped when needed.”
At 18, he began working with law enforcement and continued to progress into investigations. But his heart belonged to “working the dogs.”
“The dogs we choose want to work. It’s a game and play time for them. So they are having fun and happiest when they are working,” he said.
Brenner told the Rotarians that Belgian Malinois dogs are high energy animals that shouldn’t be left alone during the day. “The owners will come home to a destroyed house because they are such high energy animals. So we often rescue them from distraught home owners or the dog shelters call us.”
Each dog goes home with their trainer and is the family pet at night.
“After they have ‘worked’ all day, and have focused that energy on the job, they are more relaxed and tame at home in the evening,” he said.
“The dogs have a different toy at home than what they train with, but they can still play fetch in front of the TV all night long.”
Brenner trains dogs to detect guns, drugs, bombs, arson and bed bugs.
“We had a request from a hotel to do a sweep, so we did,” he told the Rotarians. “Then when they asked if we had found any bed bugs, I was surprised. I didn’t know that was what we were supposed to look for. So now, we have dogs who are trained to find bed bugs. Can you believe I have to go buy bed bugs to train the dogs?”
His dogs are often called in when a search for drugs and guns are necessary.
“With engagement laws, often police officers can look for illegal drugs, but guns are legal to own. So there are times — like in schools, when our dogs are needed to look for both,” he said.
The dogs are taught to respond with a behavioral change. “If the dog walks by a conceal carry purse, I’ll notice the change in his head, but we just keep walking. If we are searching for a bomb or drugs, we let the law enforcement office confront the individual. Our dogs are considered passive alert dogs. There is a head snap and we know he has smelled his “toy.” We are usually working with a law enforcement team. So we keep walking and let the officer know there was an interest.”
The teams are licensed in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas. “We do lots of security guard work. The company has expanded and is actually divided into two divisions. Security and K9. Natalie McGuier is the owner of TASK9 and Brenner is the trainer. Of course there are times when we need to work together,” he said.
TASK9 works as an advance team, executive protection and for insurance companies in the case of arson.
“There are times when top executives have been threatened and they ask us to run the dogs through their home and cars,” he said. “This world is crazy — sometimes we’re called because of threats from a family member.”
The dogs are only fed Diamond Dog food and dog treats. “They don’t get any human food at all,” he said. “They are very well taken care of and loved.”
The dogs have a special vehicle they travel in so they have a controlled climate during the different seasons. They also have their own “trading card,” with their name and information on it.
If the need arises for the services of TASK9, email TBrenner@task9.net or contact the 24-hour dispatch at (479) 644-0127 for Arkansas and (417) 881-2626 for Missouri.
