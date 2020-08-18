On August 5, Dr. Chris Taylor became the first gynecologist in the United States to implant the recently approved InterStim Micro — the world's smallest, fastest, and strongest rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system that enables full-body 1.5 & 3 Tesla MRI conditional scans.
On that same day, he also became the first U.S. gynecologist to implant the recharge-free InterStim II with SureScan MRI Lead, which is also FDA approved for full-body 1.5 & 3 Tesla MRI conditional scans.
InterStim is an advanced therapy for treating bladder and bowel control problems and is indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary urge incontinence, unobstructed urinary retention and fecal incontinence. The devices work by sending electrical impulses to the sacral nerves, normalizing the connections between the brain, bladder and bowel. InterStim Micro is the smallest rechargeable system – 49% smaller than the competitor and has zero battery fade after 15 years.
When asked about the impact of these new devices, Taylor said “There was a time when our main tool to treat overactive bladder patients primarily focused on medications. Now, as we move patients along the care pathway, we offer a minimally invasive procedure called InterStim that has been proven in clinical trials to be more effective than medications. It’s a simple outpatient procedure that can be performed right here in our Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery center, and best of all, we can do a five minute test that allows a patient to test-drive it for 3 – 4 days and figure out if the therapy will work for them long term. The rechargeable InterStim Micro and recharge-free InterStim II with SureScan MRI Lead ensure patients have a choice in selecting the most appropriate therapy for their unique situation. It’s a real blessing to be able to bring life-changing relief to even more people!”
As a gynecologist, Taylor has been taking care of women’s health care needs for more than 20 years. Taylor has treated over 25,000 women, performed over 3,500 sacral nerve stimulation procedures, and is the No.1 provider of this therapy in the entire world. Areas of expertise include: treatment of urinary incontinence, minimally invasive gynecological care, and correction of pelvic organ prolapses.
Learn more at drchristaylor.com or call (870) 741-1616. The office is located at 1425 Rock Springs Road.
