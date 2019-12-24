Davonn Taylor was thrilled to win the $1,000 Shop Local shopping spree sponsored by the Small Biz Connection.
Taylor said, “I never win anything — well one time I won a journal at church on Mothers Day. But I never win.”
Taylor said she signed up for the contest at Sam Alexander’s Pharmacy. When Wilson Marseilles from the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce spoke to her about winning, she really thought it was a scam. But he convinced her it was for real and she had won a $1,000 to spend at any of the participating businesses, she was very excited.
“This is just a God thing,” she said.
The Small Biz Connection sponsored the Shop Local campaign and more than 3,000 names were entered for the drawing. The grand prize, $1,000 winner was drawn first, so every name had a chance to win. Then names were drawn for the additional prizes given away by the participating businesses. The other prizes were valued from $50 to $300 and totaled to more than $3,000.
“The businesses were so excited to participate and they look forward to this promotion again next year,” Bob Largent, Chamber president/CEO said. Check out the Chamber’s FaceBook page for a re-broad cast of drawing the names on FaceBook live.
