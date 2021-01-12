Melissa Casey, senior vice president and chief financial officer, CS Bank, announced the promotion of Mrs. Teresa Gardner to assistant vice president and human resources director of CS Bank. Gardner will oversee payroll, insurance, and additional HR duties.
Gardner has been with the CS Bank team for seven years, previously handling data processing duties. Previous to her position at CS Bank, Casey worked at International Paper for 30 years as an office manager and HR assistant. Melissa stated, “Teresa has been a hard worker since she started at CS Bank. Her ambitious work ethic will allow her to excel greatly in this new role. We are excited to give this well-deserved promotion to Teresa and are blessed to have someone of Teresa’s caliber in our bank family.”
Teresa Gardner was born in Eureka, Kansas. She has one daughter, three step-sons, and five grandchildren. Teresa and her husband currently reside in Holiday Island.
