The Home Depot Foundation provided the grant for Informed Choices Women’s Center and The Home Depot Team provided the labor to get the job done. The team was adding cabinets, shelving, flooring, painting and remodeling a downstairs bathroom that would facilitate the Baby Boutique and classroom space at the Center. Team members from Mountain Home and Harrison worked together on the project. 

 

Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

