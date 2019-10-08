LEAD HILL — Erin and Walter Matlock own and operate the Lead Hill Well. The husband and wife team’s goal is to feed people. Located at 116 Hwy. 14 in Lead Hill, they serve pizza, sandwiches, fresh salads, pasta, wings and ice cream.
“We met 10 years ago making pizzas and here we are,” they said.
“The outstanding selling point about our business is Pizza and Jesus,” they said. “We are Jesus lovin’ homemade pizza makers — everything is made from scratch. Come to the Well, where you will get your fill.”
Hours are Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday they close early at 5 p.m. and are closed Sunday and Monday. For more information call (870) 416-6781.
