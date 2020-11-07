Karla Gray had a dream 28 years ago of a place where children could be taught the necessary skills needed before entering kindergarten. She recently opened a location in Harrison that she loves.
Other locations include Green Forest, Berryville and Eureka Springs. The first location was Berryville. “The Learning Centers have been tremendously successful, but Harrison is my home and I’ve been looking for a location here for some time. I’m very excited about this location and excited to see it continue to grow,” she said. “Last year, 500 children in the area were served.”
The building has large windows that overlook Hwy. 65 South and the children love seeing the big trucks and emergency vehicles pass by. “We use everything as a teaching moment,” Gray said.
The location is currently serving the needs of 40 children, but has a capacity of 100 — even with COVID restrictions and The Learning Center-Harrison just opened the first of September.
A child is assessed upon acceptance and if any physical or occupational therapy is needed those services are provided. Children are also observed to see what basic skills they already possess.
Individual development plans are developed for each child and parents are updated on their child’s progress.
“We have an amazing staff with their masters degree in education,” she said. Children from six weeks to five years are accepted. If there is a developmental delay, a child can continue one more year. “We’ve seen the benefit of one more year for a lot of children. It helps the child and the school district.”
Infant care has a ratio of one or two adults to four children. At three years of age, the ratio is still exceptional — at one adult to seven children.
The Learning Center uses the Scholastic Reading program which helps develop early literacy skills. Story time invites children to hear guest readers.
Gray made the decision to have hot meals catered by Hudson’s Deli since the building is not equipped with a kitchen. “We love having a hot breakfast and lunch brought to the Center,” she said.
“We also work with House of Hope and Circle of Life to help adults establish child care before birth. We like to give them a leg up, so they can better their life. It’s important to empower women and make sure their children are prepared for kindergarten.”
Tess Richesin is the site director for the Harrison campus. “We also want parents to know that transportation is available if needed. ARKIDS is accepted along with private pay programs. Some students' tuition is paid by Medicaid.”
The Learning Center is located at 102 Roberta Drive. The building was most recently the Clay Maxey Motorsports location. The phone number is (870) 741-6264.
