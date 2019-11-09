“The majority of our nation doesn’t respect enough and understand the warrior class — our veterans,” Stacy Fisher owner of Applied BioMechanics Massage Therapy and Bodywork said.
Fisher has studied the history and psychology of wars since WW2 and sees a typical strain pattern when working with vets. “You can usually see problems with their shoulders and knees from walking long distances carrying heavy loads,” she said.
“Veterans often have tinnitus, ringing in their ears from the loud noises of explosions and gunfire,” she said. “But I’ve realized when I use cranial sacral therapy it’s a neurological reset, and usually helps.”
“Drugs don’t fix the problems,” she said. “I like to use a no-drug method for trauma to the body.”
Fisher has offered a 50 percent military discount since 2011. “The public doesn’t understand the psychological effects of learning how to kill or being willing to pay that price. A soldier has the opportunity to know themselves and what they will do when put in an extreme situation. I’m glad we have the sheepdogs of society that are willing to do that for us.”
Fisher was first introduced to this style of therapy as an 18-year old student of kung fu. She continued to have lots of injuries and went to Dr. Ken Ladd, of Ponca who worked on her. “I had no plans for my future or goals and thought this would be a great career because I knew my body had never felt so corrected. But then my 20s happened and I forgot I had goals until about the age of 26. Ken had told me if I was really interested in a career like his, to get my massage license and then come back and he would mentor me. And he did.”
What’s the difference in massage and applied biomechanics massage?
“Massage therapy is the manual manipulation of the muscles. Sort of smashing the toxins out of the body,” she said. “ABM is applying the techniques of mechanical engineering to the body so the body will do what it needs to do.”
Fisher explains, “Applied BioMechanics works by using a plumb line and t square to accurately assess where a person’s center of gravity has moved to and the proper contact point that will encourage the center of gravity to return to normal. When the proper contact point is found in standing position, a change can be seen in the body. However, the body is still under the influence of gravity so the major work takes place in the prone position.”
“Massage is a great tool for maintenance. But if you’re messed up, and tired of pain pills there is a measurable difference in just one session for a client. Depending upon the severity of the condition, sometimes it takes two or three sessions, but we can qualify and quantify results and then they usually come once a year,” she said.
The technique was invented in 1930 by an American Dr. John Hurley who was also a mechanical engineer. As a chiropractor he saw a strain pattern that didn’t correct itself with treatment. So he decided to use his mechanical engineer tools and was able to see a measurable difference in treating his patients.
“I also offer aromatherapy with high quality essential oils and if a client requests, I offer CBD oil to reduce inflammation and rheumatoid arthritis. You can’t get high on it. It’s just the medicinal part of the plant which is a natural method to help ourselves,” she said.
Fisher has been a massage therapist since 2006 and in business for herself since 2011. She left a successful practice in Springfield, Missouri, to open a new one in Harrison due to her upcoming wedding. She personally enjoys weight lifting to keep herself prepared and physically strong for the 90-minute sessions. “I encourage a healthy lifestyle, but you can’t throw pills at everything. There are natural methods we can use to help ourselves.”
“Dr. Ladd will host another session of this amazing therapy in April 2020, if someone is interested in learning the technique to work on family members or friends without charge. I’ve seen amazing results,” she said.
Text (417) 693-4748 or visit the website appliedbiomechanics.org to schedule an appointment or view additional information. Her private therapy room is located at Trenz Too at 130 Industrial Park Road, Suite B. Trenz Too is a by appointment only location.
