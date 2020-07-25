HBT, Squaretek, Quality Quick Print
It’s a big deal when businesses grow, expand, stretch the limits of their capacity and need to relocate. But with owner, Josh Stewart, it is happening for three of his businesses at the same time.
General manager Steve Turney said, “It’s going to be much more convenient to have all three of these businesses under one roof.”
Quality Quick Print, Squaretek and Harrison Battery & Tire (HBT) have all moved to 104 Bluebird Street, off of Hester Drive. The new building is located between RE/MAX Unlimited Realty and the office of ESPN Radio.
Josh Stewart purchased HBT in 2015, Squaretek in 2016, Ship n Go in 2017 and Quality Quick Print in 2019.
Turney said, “We are the black and cedar building with plenty of parking and a pad in the back for semi-trucks who need tire repair.”
“We are so proud of this new space,” Turney said. “Our former location was a 1950s gas station and we just didn’t have any room. We’d remodeled and renovated as much as we could, but just ran out of space. Now we have plenty of parking and a spacious waiting area including a state of the art waiting room with wifi, five televisions, fire place, tech center, snack bar, drink station, and HBT Kids Zone.”
“We want our customers to be comfortable, enjoy the coffee and snack bar. They can enjoy the fireplace when it’s cold outside and watch TV while they wait.”
He was very proud of the ladies’ restroom. “We’ve made this very spacious and nice because we want our female customers to feel comfortable coming to a tire shop.”
Harrison Battery & Tire was the first of the three to open in the new location. The other two will be in operation soon. A grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce is on the schedule for the near future.
For more information call HBT at (870) 741-7041.
