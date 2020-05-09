Orion Recycle/Yard Waste opens again
Customers were lined up quite a ways to take advantage of Orion’s free mulch service being open again.
Glen Beymer lives in Branson, Missouri, but had come down to do some work for his son-in-law. “Thank goodness it’s open again. My son-in-law is excited I can do this project for him. I’m glad things are getting back to normal. I love normalcy.”
Orion operations manager, Chad Donovan said they have things set up a little different. For customers who want to drop off recyclable glass, paint cans, cardboard, hazardous waste or electronics they are open 7:30 a.m. till 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
When the weather is good, the drop off containers are outside in the parking lot. If it’s raining, they will have cars drive in one at a time to continue social distancing.
To drop pick up some mulch those hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from noon until 3 p.m. and they will load it for you.
