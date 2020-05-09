Orion Recycle/Yard Waste opens again

Customers were lined up quite a ways to take advantage of Orion’s free mulch service being open again.

Glen Beymer lives in Branson, Missouri, but had come down to do some work for his son-in-law. “Thank goodness it’s open again. My son-in-law is excited I can do this project for him. I’m glad things are getting back to normal. I love normalcy.”

Orion operations manager, Chad Donovan said they have things set up a little different. For customers who want to drop off recyclable glass, paint cans, cardboard, hazardous waste or electronics they are open 7:30 a.m. till 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday. 

When the weather is good, the drop off containers are outside in the parking lot. If it’s raining, they will have cars drive in one at a time to continue social distancing.

To drop pick up some mulch those hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from noon until 3 p.m. and they will load it for you.

 

Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

