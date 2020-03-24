Thomas Richardson, Alarms Systems Manager and Nathaniel Smith, Harrison Branch Manager for Tracer Communications, Inc. presented security and communications solutions at the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, March 11 for the Lunch and Learn series.
Tracer Communications, Inc. is a small communications company that was founded by Danny Tracer in 1995. The group started by servicing telephone systems in Russellville and have worked their way into the world of fiber optics, structured cabling, residential and commercial alarm systems, access control CCTV security camera systems, cell signal boosters and networking.
Tracer is now providing digital solutions across the state of Arkansas and into southern Missouri. The group is licensed and approved to install and maintain security and surveillance equipment by State Police and regulatory boards. Tracer provides services for healthcare, educational, industrial, manufacturing and government facilities as well as churches and residences. They will work with electricians and I.T. employees to ensure that the products installed the perfect fit for the users on site. With technology that is scalable to fit the needs of the user as well across any operating system, a customized approach is taken with each client. Technicians make ease of use and problem resolution top priorities. Service calls will be answered by the same local technician who installed the system.
Nathaniel Smith serves as the branch manager for Harrison and be reached at (870) 517-0678. He is ready to visit residential and commercial locations to provide a free demonstration and assessment of any communication, security and cabling needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.