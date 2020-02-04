Tracer Communications hosted a ribbon cutting in the Claridge Conference Room at the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Bob Largent said, “Welcome Tracer Communications. We know your headquarters are located in Russellville, and we appreciate the fact that you chose to expand to Harrison. Your services for businesses and residential customers in security and communications will greatly benefit our community.”
Harrison Mayor, Jerry Jackson said, “I’ve just learned about some new products they offer including internal wiring. We are very glad to have you here. Welcome.”
Owner, Josh Sperry said, “I’ve owned the company for four years but the company has been in Russellville for 25 and was started by Danny Tracer. He had 40 years of phone experience, and I bought the company when he retired.”
The local contact will be branch manager, Nathanael Smith. Smith said, “Josh and I have been friends since college and when I moved to Harrison after marrying Jessica, we knew it was time to open a branch here. I’ve officially been working in the area since June 19, and already made lots of connections. For now, I have a mobile office, but look forward to a brick and mortar office soon.”
Sperry said, “We are a locally (Russellville) managed and owned telecommunications company where our primary goal is to service, repair, or install new phone systems, paging systems, alarm systems, camera systems, access control, WiFi access points, structured cabling, fiber optics, cell phone boosters, and networking configurations. We are small enough to where when you call us, it will be us coming to work on your system, not someone who has been dispatched out who doesn't know the full picture. Yet we are large enough to bid for larger contracted jobs such as for colleges, hospitals, and factories.”
“With Nathanael in Harrison now, we can service all of North Arkansas and Southern Missouri. We’ve gone as far as Texas, so no distance is too far for us to service or work. But our priority is those closer to home to make sure our quality of service is met,” Sperry said.
Services include telephone systems, access control, CCTV (security camera systems) networking, fiber optics, overhead paging, structured cabling, cell phone signal boosters, residential and commercial alarm systems.
Tracer Communications can aid customers who need cell phone signal boosters. “We can work with smaller residential homes, all the way to larger facilities that need a program set up to allow for universal signal throughout a facility,” Sperry said. “If you have a decent signal outside but nothing inside, we can bring that signal inside for you. All major cell phone providers work with our systems.”
They sell and service a wide variety of brands. Sperry said, “Whether you are ready to upgrade to a new system, need some work on an existing system, or need a good deal on used equipment, we will do our best to provide you with a solution.”
For more information visit tracercoms.com or call Nathanael Smith at (870) 517-0678.
