New owners at Davis Buick GMC Cadillac
Tyler Davis has been around dealerships all his life. His grandparents owned David Davis Chevrolet Pontiac and Ben and Alta Eddings are his great aunt and uncle. Alta and Tyler’s grandmother are sisters.
“He and my granddad both purchased their franchises in 1984. I’ve grown up in the car business. Ben called us and asked if Mallory and I would be interested in purchasing this place, and we said yes.”
The dealership was formerly the Ben Eddings Auto Group and is now Davis Buick GMC Cadillac.
Davis was born and raised in the area and graduated from Valley Springs before leaving for college. Tyler met his wife Mallory while at the University of Arkansas. “She has her masters in accounting and is a CPA. We were living in Little Rock, but came back to the area when Clay Maxey purchased the Ford dealerships in Harrison and Berryville to work for him, so the opening and transferring of dealer ownership is familiar to us.”
“We were excited about purchasing the business. The staff stayed and we’ve got a great team. We are ready to bring some youth to the business. We’ve got a great brand behind us and a beautiful facility,” he said.
“We’ve been told Mallory and I are the youngest GM dealership owners in the United States, and that Mallory is also the youngest female dealer principal of a non-inherited dealership,” he said.
“We have to go through General Motors to get the official new signs, so that will be about three more months,” he said. “It’s been a wild start getting everything changed over — especially with so many GM people working from home. We’ve got parts, sales, service and accounting and have to close out each one of those and then open new ones. It’s been a nice transition with a lot of extra care because it’s family. Ben and Alta have been here 36 years. I want to make sure they can ride away on a high note and help them transition.”
The dealership offers new and used sales, parts and service. “We are investing in the business with new technology in the shop and throughout the store. Mallory and I are very information orientated people. So we are investing in training and cutting edge technology.”
“The technology in vehicles is unbelievable and you have to have the technology in the shop to decipher the technology in the vehicles. Mallory is very detailed orientated and we operate well together. The things we are each good at, work good together,” he said.
“We’ve got a knowledgeable staff who can help new car owners with the technology in their car. We are becoming GM certified in all areas of training. After we get everything transferred over we will work to have everyone certified in parts, service and sales. The knowledge is out there and we want to invest in that with our people.”
Davis plans to offer additional banks to give customers a wide range of financing options. “We should be able to service more people than before,” he said.
Davis Buick GMC Cadillac has 23 staff members to serve the public. “People will see the same faces they are used to seeing. Jeff Sanders is still here as well as the Eddings — Todd, Brandon and Adam. Same service and staff.”
Tyler and Mallory have been married for nine years and have two sons, Hayes (5) and Weston (3), and another son is expected in October.
“It was very humbling to get the call from Ben. He could have offered it to anybody. I know people who have always wanted to buy the dealership. It meant a lot to us. He wanted it to be us, if we could make it work. He knew we would take care of his staff and customers. That meant a lot. I think that’s why some of the family wanted to stay on and work, and help us transition the customers. We plan to take care of the staff, customers and community members. It’s important to us to do what is right,” he said.
Davis Buick GMC Cadillac is open 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Parts and service is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dealership is located at 200 Hwy. 62/65 Bypass in Harrison. Inventory and information can be viewed atdavisonline.com or call (870) 741-6606.
