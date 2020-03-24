db-WEB- Weichert Tyra.jpg
AMBER THOMASON

Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge announced Tyra Turner has joined the Harrison office. Turner joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge, who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge, located at 813 North Main Street, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, contact Melissa Collins at (870) 743-5555.

Each Weichert(r) franchised office is independently owned and operated.

Tags

Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

Load comments