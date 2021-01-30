There aren’t many successful businesses that can brag about being close to 100 years of age. But United Country Roth Realty has an interesting history dating back to dirt roads, very few cars and Gilbert, Arkansas.
Danny and Tammie Roth have owned the United Country Roth Realty office for more than 40 years. Both sides of Tammie’s great grandparents were in the real estate business.
Gilbert and Harrison were two of the very first United Farm Agency offices in the United States. The Harrison office was located above Montgomery Ward on the Square. United Farm Agency changed the name to United National and then as it is now, United Country.
D.O. and Della Dennis lived in Gilbert and “D.O. was known as the ‘GoodWill Ambassador for United Country,’” Tammie said. “People would buy farms from the company and the company would send ‘Uncle Dan’ and ‘Aunt Della’ all over the country to teach the new farm owners what to do. He traveled around the nation and taught men how to farm and care for the land. His wife, Della would teach the wife how to can the fruits and vegetables the farm produced.”
The main headquarters for United Country continues to be in Kansas City and the founder of the company, Roscoe Chamberlain loved to get away from the office and the busy city and spend several days in “quiet, little Gilbert,” Tammie said. “It speaks well of the community and the people that this important business man would come to Gilbert in his fancy car and spend several days staying in the family home.”
The Dennis family had a daughter named Clara that married Forest (Tammie’s grandfather) and was the son of John and Edith King. Forest operated the United Country office and would meet his clients at the train station of Gilbert. He was so successful that United Country promoted him to district manager for Arkansas and Missouri.
John Perry and Edith Jane King, Tammie’s great grandparents lived right next to what is now Dairy Queen. They were also in the real estate business with United Country, and he expanded and started an office in downtown Harrison, above Montgomery Ward. Clara King and her sister Ila Gene Wheeler and brother in law Ray Wheeler operated the Gilbert office. “These two sisters were just as important to the business as their husbands,” Tammie said.
“Can you imagine the children of Forest and Clara King (the late Eldon King, Bonnie King Baker and Kattie King Moore) having to behave while the founder of the company Roscoe Chamberlain from Kansas City would stay several days in their home?”
Tammie added that the family lineage continues with her cousin, Billy Baker, the son of Dr. Bill and Bonnie Baker who has operated a United Country office in Yellville for 46 years.
“We feel so honored to have this heritage with United Country Realty. We are excited and proud to sell the business to Vixen, and let his team of Scott and Kathy take the office to the next level. Danny plans to stay involved for a while — he’s not ready to retire — so we look forward to great things,” Tammie said.
