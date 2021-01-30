Previous owner Danny Roth to remain active as executive broker
Local veteran real estate broker/owner, Danny Roth, announced he is handing over the ownership reins of United Country Roth Realty to broker Vixen James. Both Roth and James plan to provide the same top-notch services to their clients that they have done in the past.
The first United Country office opened in Harrison in the 1920’s. The history and future of this office is very important to the Roths, especially since Tammie’s great-grandfather once owned the office and Danny and Tammie have owned it for more than 40 years.
“Vixen’s character, intelligence, honesty and leadership have shown brightly throughout his successful military career. He has incorporated these same traits into his real estate career evidenced by his numerous sales awards and by being elected President of the Harrison District Board of Realtors,” said Danny.
Tammie Roth said, “Vixen is such a hard worker and has a tremendous knowledge of our area. Being a native of the Ozarks helps him greatly when assisting buyers and sellers with their real estate needs.”
Danny said, “Vixen and our amazing office manager, Kathy Harrison, really embrace all the new technology that is so important in today’s real estate market. Their leadership will take the company to even higher levels.”
Tammie and Danny shared a funny story about hiring Kathy almost six years ago. They interviewed her in a Sunday School classroom at First Christian Church. After her interview Danny gave her the normal line, “We’ll let you know.” As soon as she cleared the hallway, Danny looked at Tammie and said, “Wow!” Tammie returned the look and shouted, “You run and go get her!”
The group agreed she is the comedian and the anchor of the office and keeps everyone grounded and organized.
Harrison said, “Vixen and I both lost a parent while working here. This group loved us through that time of loss and we are a family here at work, too. Tammie’s grandparents would be so happy with how things have turned out for the business.”
James added, “It really doesn’t seem like work, when you’re anxious to get here and see how everyone’s extended family is doing. This group loves what they do — working together to take care of customers. I feel very blessed to be with this group to serve our community.”
But Danny was quick to say, “I am not retiring! We just completed an amazing year in real estate sales, and I look forward to working with Vixen and Kathy in the days ahead. I want to thank all my wonderful customers and let everyone know that after 43 years in this business, I still enjoy and look forward to uniting buyers and sellers.”
United Country Roth Realty offers an advertising reach unmatched by other local real estate offices, including a unique website strategy of local office and agent websites, plus hundreds of national, state and regional top rated, exclusive property type websites. This strategy achieves top-ranking (first page) results on Google searches when buyers from all over the world are searching for property in northern Arkansas.
The company also offers the backing of powerful affiliations, which includes Realtree United Country Hunting Properties.
The team specializes in hunting properties, recreational properties, farm land, vacant land and residential properties for sale. Visit UCRothRealty.com to learn more about the United Country Roth Realty team and view their available listings. The office is located at 1515 Hwy. 65 North and the phone number is 870-741-7557.
