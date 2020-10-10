The 16th annual Boone County United Way Golf Tournament was held at the Harrison Country Club on Aug. 8-9. In light of COVID-19 the tournament welcomed 82, two-person teams following the Governor and states health department’s guidelines.
Equity Bank representative, Dave Morton said, “This was the largest group ever. Our long-standing Title Sponsors were FedEx Freight, Magness Toyota and Equity Bank and they partnered with more than 50 other local citizens and businesses to create the net contribution this year of $40,700. In the 16-year history, the tournament has provided more than $300,000 to our local United Way.”
“We appreciate Harrison Country Club and their staff. They are directly responsible for helping generate hundreds of thousands of dollars to many other local charities, too,” Morton said.
The local charity is kicking off the 2020-2021 campaign and donations can be mailed to United Way of Boone County, P.O. Box 2503, Harrison, AR 72602, Attention: Debbie West Stewart.
