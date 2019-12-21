Zach Lee has a unique talent that doesn’t really fit into a particular category. He has an eye for design and some say his speciality is restoring, rehabbing, remodeling, refreshing old buildings and structures. He definitely can take a structure that hasn’t been updated in years and bring a fresh new life, purpose and feel to the space.
“Sometimes it’s easier to describe what I don’t do,” he said. “I don’t do electrical or plumbing work and I’m not a contractor.”
But he can also put a fresh spin on a beautiful modern home so the landscaping compliments the design of the home and vise versa. A future project includes to freshen up the look inside Shelby’s.
“Shelby and I had talked several times before she became ill, and I knew what she wanted to do,” he said. “After she passed away, her daughter, Shelby found the notes her mother had made on the project and contacted me to continue with her mom’s desires.”
He attended college, but wasn’t happy with his choice of studies and didn’t do very well, he admits. Then he transferred to Drury and studied graphic design and found his niche.
But he’s also very gifted with an ability to lead worship music and worked in that field for a while and dabbled at design work on the side.
Then he decided to step out on a limb and begin Urban Revival Design. One of his first big projects about six years ago was a complete remodel and design of The Cave House.
“I had the opportunity to meet with the owners in Houston, Texas, and share my ideas with them,” he said. “I’ll be honest, I wasn’t sure what I was going to do. I just knew it all had to be stripped back to the bare cave walls and started again. I told them it would be a two year, $1 million project and they agreed.”
Lee said it was very interesting to see the guest book and look at the famous names who had stayed at the Cave House. “There was a big Y2K party there and I saw Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone’s name in the guest book. Wow.”
“That project was just a God thing, but unique enough that I learned a lot. There are no straight edges in that cave and I had to deal with the distance of the drive and when the creek was up I couldn’t get back home. But it’s a beautiful structure and still rents for $1,700 a night.”
Lee also worked in Kansas City for three years and restored, remodeled, refreshed several restaurants and the building that is the historical JayHawks bookstore. “It was just layers and layers of bad,” he said. “That’s the problem with an old structure. We try to keep the character and integrity of the building in tact while being frugal — but there are times I wonder if I’ll be able to ‘land the plane’ and finish the project.”
He admits that,”Projects have ‘circled’ the runway a few times, but I’ve always eventually landed that plane. I’ve always been paid,” he said.
Knowing when he can get to a project is a big hangup. Sometimes it’s two or three years before I can get to someone — and that’s too long. But I can’t work any faster.”
He is also responsible for the design of the Fork & Crust Pie Company in Northwest Arkansas. “That was fun, and she makes incredible pies.”
Lee is in the process of updating the Goblin stadium courtyard. Other local projects include his wife Shari’s Adorn Salon on Hwy. 65 North.
One of his latest projects is the restoration of the downtown building owned by John and Beverly DeWitt for 726Realty.
“I love what I do,” he said. “I see potential and everything needs updates. There are timeless concepts that moves design forward. I love the downtown murals. They inspire a culture of creativity.”
He uses an iPad with drawing software and is able to put down on “paper” what he sees in his head. “That really helps the customer visualize what I see and make sense. My mind is like a card catalogue. I’ve seen a variety of ideas and have them stored away for the right job.”
To contact Lee email urbanrevivaldesign@gmail.com or call, (870) 204-1531.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.