The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the second in a series of Elected Leadership Coffees, presented by North Arkansas College, on Thursday, June 4, at 7:30 a.m. featuring Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway and county department heads.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and erring on the side of caution, Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway and his department heads, will present virtually to discuss important issues with our chamber investors and the community at large. Boone County Quorum Court justices are also expected to participate in the virtual meeting.
“This event provides an opportunity for our chamber’s valued investors to personally engage our elected leaders,” said Melissa Collins, chamber chair. She added, “Following a short presentation of what’s on the Judge’s mind, chamber President Bob Largent, will facilitate a question and answer session with Judge Hathaway and his team. All topics and issues are on the table.”
Dr. Randy Esters, North Arkansas College president, said, “The College is pleased to partner with the chamber for this key community event. Communication is critical to effective leadership and a better-informed community. We look forward to a large virtual audience on June 4.”
The virtual Elected Leadership Coffee can be viewed on the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce YouTube Channel, so subscribe now and receive notices of this and other chamber activities and events.
Take advantage of this new opportunity for engagement with Boone County leadership on issues important to you and our community.
