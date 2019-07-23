NASHVILLE – Washington Regional and Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-In Centers are pleased to announce a joint venture partnership which will create a branded network of walk-in urgent and family care centers throughout Northwest Arkansas.
The partnership intends to operate centers in Bentonville, Harrison, Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville with the goal of meeting the growing patient expectation for quality care delivered in a convenient location at an affordable price.
Most Washington Regional Urgent Care centers will be open seven days a week and provide treatment for injuries, illnesses and conditions that are urgent, but non-life threatening. Walk-ins will be welcome or for added convenience, patients will be able to schedule a same day or next day appointment online. Most insurance plans, including TRICARE, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit cards, are accepted.
Washington Regional is the only not-for-profit, community-owned and locally governed healthcare system in Northwest Arkansas. For almost seven decades, the health system has maintained its place as a progressive leader in healthcare. Urgent Team Family of Centers is one of the largest independent operators of urgent and family care centers in the Southeast. Its Family of Centers, with soon-to-be 60-plus centers in five states, provides a range of health services including treatments for injuries and illnesses, occupational health and wellness care.
“This important initiative will expand our non-emergency, walk-in services to consumers,” said Larry Shackelford, President and CEO of Washington Regional. Shackelford continued, “As a leading regional health system in a competitive healthcare market, the blended expertise of our strong reputation, combined with Urgent Team’s expertise in offering a quality, patient experience in a retail setting, positions our health system to become the leading on-demand network in Northwest Arkansas. The partnership fills the gap in consumer and employer health demand for a retail value experience for their every-day healthcare needs.”
Urgent Team CEO and Chairman Tom Dent echoed Shackelford’s enthusiasm. “It is our honor to partner with such a forward-looking health system. Like Urgent Team, Washington Regional has been a leader in offering services that combine quality, convenience, cost, and an exceptional patient experience. ”
According to the Urgent Care Association, conveniently located urgent care has become an essential part of the care pathway and is at the epicenter of the transformative changes occurring in the U.S. healthcare market. “When making healthcare choices, patients are more discerning and expect a responsive delivery of services,” Shackelford explained. “As payers increasingly move more of the cost burden to the patient, this joint venture, resulting in a network of urgent care centers, will offer expanded convenience and quality at a lower cost than other options.”
Urgent Team continues to be a leader in the urgent care space and this recent joint venture is an example of their commitment to growth and further expansion. This strategic partnership will expand the Urgent Team Family of centers to more than 60, encompassing four brands: Washington Regional Urgent Care, Urgent Team, Sherwood Urgent Care, Baptist Health Urgent Care, and Physicians Care.
