In an effort to increase operational efficiency, on June 1, Washington Regional Ozark Family Practice in Harrison will consolidate operations with Washington Regional Crossroads Medical Clinic, located at 1420 Hwy 62-65 North. Physicians Stacy Armstrong, D.O., and Victor Armstrong, D.O., will join Victor S. Chu, M.D., Kevin T. Jackson, M.D., and Amanda Winford, APRN, in providing comprehensive medical care for adults and children of all ages at Crossroads Medical Clinic.
With the consolidation of Washington Regional Ozark Family Practice and Washington Regional Crossroads Medical Clinic, Washington Regional will serve Harrison-area families with three primary care clinics, an urgent care clinic and a cardiology clinic.
