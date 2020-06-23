After 45 years of loving her career, Sarah Watkins is retiring from her job at the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, which she has held since 2010.
“I can honestly say, I’ve loved going to work every day. I’ve met so many good people and have made lasting friendships. It’s been a real blessing to work with so many great people in the Board Members and closely with the Board Treasurers and other staff over the years. It’s been a real positive bundle of pleasure.”
When Sarah went to work after college, she worked for Millbrook briefly, Department of Human Services, then the Harrison office of the accounting firm of Frost and Company based out of Little Rock.
“They had a tiny office in Pine Plaza and the new office was the entire fourth floor of what is now Crockett Tower. I was moving boxes my first day of work and helping set up the office on the fourth floor before the building was finished,” she said.
She remembers the time capsule that is buried under the marble floor at the base of the elevator. “My parents were invited to put something into the capsule that is to be opened on the 100th anniversary.”
Frost & Company later became Yates & Company, under local ownership and almost 10 years she moved to the 5th floor in the same tower and worked for another CPA, Susan Allen, for another 10 years. Sarah met some of the most successful business owners in the area during those 20 years and they became like family working confidentially with their finances. Another 20 years went by working for Ledgemore, a manufacturing rep business owned by the Fast family, who became very diverse into the local economy, with commercial property, restaurants, a title company and much more. “I was never bored” Sarah says!
Gary and Sarah have been married 22 years and with their blended families they have four married children,10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Sarah is looking forward to spending more time with her 93 year old mother who lives at Hillcrest Home and having fun with her family.
“Mom drove until she was 90. After that we attended church with her at Northvale Baptist Church, but our membership is at Eagle Heights Baptist Church."
“I expect Gary is going to want me to help him around the farm after I retire,” she laughed. “We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire. Farming three separate locations is very challenging.”
One of the farms they enjoy has been in Sarah’s family since her great, great grandfather, John Henry Riddlesperger, homesteaded the property in 1876. “It’s such a peaceful place,” she said. “I love being there. My parents built the two-story home when they were in their 60s,” she said.
After 45 years of working, Sarah is retiring at the end of June. The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and CEO/President Bob Largent are hosting a drop in retirement party on Friday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All are invited to stop by, visit and thank her for the blessing she has been to this community.
“We have a great community,” she said. “One to be treasured.” Many would agree and add, “It’s because of good people like Sarah Watkins.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.