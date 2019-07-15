Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge, announced that Realtor Sarah Carr successfully completed the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Fast Track training. The training helps quickly bring new Weichert affiliated agents, as well as current agents interested in taking a refresher course, up to speed on the latest information and technology available to real estate professionals so they can better communicate with clients to offer the best service available.
"Our Fast Track program covers everything a real estate professional needs to know to help an agent start out on the right track towards a successful career in real estate," said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. "This program is designed to offer a unique learning experience to get our new associates productive as quickly as possible."
Program participants learn how best to get started in the real estate industry, find sellers, capture a buyer's attention and list properties to sell quickly. Agents that complete the Weichert Fast Track training also gain the confidence and competitive edge to succeed in real estate.
Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge, please contact Melissa Collins at 870-743-5555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.