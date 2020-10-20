Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge hosted a ribbon cutting with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Weichert owners, Melissa Collins, Franklin Harp and Travis Arnold purchased the 8,000 square foot building in November 2019 and watched it transform into a beautiful facility for 13 Real Estate agents. The new location is located at 126 Industrial Park Road and the number is (870) 743-5555.
Weichert host ribbon cutting
Donna Braymer
Donna has written for the HDT since 1999. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.
