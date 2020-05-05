"Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge is committed to providing the very best agents in the business. We work hard for our clients by focusing on integrity, training, and customer service when Realtors join our team. I am excited to announce the addition of Eunice Whitely, Danielle Del Marco, and Tyra Turner. They are here ready to help you with your real estate needs," principal broker/owner Melissa Collins said.
Del Marco has over 10 years of combined experience in sales, marketing and Real Estate law. Originally from Missouri, Danielle enjoys time outdoors hiking and fishing with her husband Josh and their three children. She values honesty, integrity and has a responsiveness to serving others.
Eunice Whiteley has joined the real estate industry after 35 years of experience in accounting and finance. Being a familiar face in banking but new to real estate. Born and raised in Boone and Carroll County to loving parents that taught moral values of hard work, honesty and kindness, Eunice has applied those deeply rooted teachings to her everyday life. She lives in Carroll County with her husband Kevin.
Tyra Turner grew up in the Yellville area and enjoys working with first-time homebuyers.
The office has recently relocated to 126 Industrial Park Rd. Contact the Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge office at (870) 743-5555.
Weichert welcome new team members, new location
Staff Report
