The Harrison Folding Carton division of WestRock received the OSHA VPP STAR AWARD.
Harrison WestRock General manager, Jimmy Luyet said, “The VPP (Voluntary Protection Program) participant is expected to use a comprehensive system geared toward each worksite’s needs. We are very proud to receive this award. Our staff has worked very hard. Management, leadership and employee participation, in addition to company self-evaluations, are key elements of this process.”
Jeff Johnson, WestRock safety coordinator said, “STAR Status means we have an exemplary worksite with comprehensive, successful safety and health management systems. Companies in the Star Program have achieved injury and illness rates at or below the national average of their respective industries. These sites are self-sufficient in their ability to control workplace hazards.”
The program has three levels.
●A facility with a single year injury incident rate at least 50 percent below its industry average is a "star among stars;"
●A site that is 75 percent below the national average is a "super-stars among stars;"
●The most exalted level, "stars of excellence," are those facilities that are 90 percent below the national average.
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president, Bob Largent said, “WestRock Harrison was awarded the Super-Stars among Stars for 2018. Congratulations on taking the safety of your staff so personal. We appreciate what your company means to our community. Keep up the great work!”
