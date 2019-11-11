“We are delivering copies of the WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) magazine to WestRock,” Bob Largent, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
“WestRock is one of our 16 prime businesses who have invested in the catalogue that will be delivered to 21 schools and thousands of students,” he said. “This is a great resource for students who do not want to go to college.”
WestRock Harrison Folding is known for producing specialty boxes used to package products for customers around the country. The Harrison facility has more than 220 employees with jobs that start at $15 an hour.
“We are delivering copies to each of our industries so they can use it internally and externally as they recruit people into their businesses,” Largent said.
WestRock plant manager, Danny Harris said, “The turnover rate across the county is why we got involved. We want to keep the local people who need a good job here. They may or may not want to go to college, but they need to know the opportunities that are available.”
There are 21 schools in the area with approximately 16,000 students and approximately 1,200 graduating each year. The national average shows 68 percent to on to a secondary level of education. That leaves 32 percent, approximately 400 students who go directly into the workforce.
Largent said, “We want each student to know the opportunities they have right here, locally. We hope to get the magazines delivered to them in November or first of December.”
Largent told Kathlene Roberson, WestRock HR and plant manager Danny Harris, “It’s really neat that what you do in this folding carton plant is all laid out in these pages and talks about the benefits the employees get and what it’s like to come to work here. It’s very appealing.”
“There are only three communities in Arkansas that have created a magazine like this. Fayetteville, Springdale and us,” Largent said.
Lt. Governor, Tim Griffin, has really bugged me about this magazine, so when I got them in, I immediately sent him 10 copies. He called and left me a voicemail that he needed 20 more,” Largent said.
“There’s a lot of good people that if they can’t find a good job here to make a living they will go somewhere else,” Harris said. “In order to keep the community strong you’ve got to keep it appealing to stay here.”
“WestRock celebrated 50 years this past August and most people don’t know what we do,” Harris said. “You can support a family and have a good life here starting at $15 an hour.”
